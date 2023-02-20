Love Island: Olivia DEMANDS an apology from Kai after Casa Amor recoupling

In a teaser for tonight’s Love Island, Olivia pulls Kai for a chat at the fire pit to ask for clarity after the re-coupling speeches.

She says: “I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings.”

“Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

Kai says: “I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam.”

Olivia then says: “But that’s not the point I’m getting at, you’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake. That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say. I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Kai says: “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”

As the conversation continues, will Olivia and Kai be able to come to a resolve?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

