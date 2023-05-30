Love Island host Maya Jama reveals unusual reason she was stopped by airport immigration officers

Maya Jama has revealed the unusual reason she was stopped by airport immigration officers.

Following the success of the winter series of the hit dating show, the 28-year-old is returning to host her second series – which begins on Monday, June 5.

Earlier this week, ten brand new singletons looking for love were confirmed to appear in the Majorcan villa.

Speaking ahead of the show’s tenth series, Maya revealed she can’t escape people talking to her about Love Island.

“It’s not even celebrities, it’s just everywhere I go.”

“I was in the airport recently going to America and the woman at immigration was telling me how much she loved the show. She was asking me questions about all of the Islanders.”

“I wasn’t asked any questions about why I was in the country, but instead everything that went down last series.”

Speaking about her upcoming hosting duties, Maya admitted: “It feels so exciting, I was full of nerves for my first series because I was wondering what it would be like.”

“Now, I know I feel really ready and excited, there’s a bit more of an expectation so I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again.”

“I’m excited to add even more to it. More opinions, more fun, more vibes.”

Maya will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for summer 2023.

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.