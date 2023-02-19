Love Island host Maya Jama attends Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-studded pre-BAFTAs party

Love Island host Maya Jama attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-studded pre-BAFTAs party in London on Saturday night.

The 2023 awards show will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall this evening, with a host of famous faces expected to be in attendance.

Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, Hollywood heartthrob Leo hosted a lavish party at The Twenty Two Restaurant in London.

Maya Jama stuns at Leonardo DiCaprio's pre BAFTA party in daring dresshttps://t.co/vSfXb9isxa — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 19, 2023

Maya arrived at the A-list event in a figure-hugging black dress, a pair of black heels, and a black clutch with a diamond-encrusted handle.

According to reports, actors Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton, and model Neelam Gill were also on the guest list for Leo’s exclusive bash.

The 2023 BAFTAs begin at 7pm tonight, and they will air on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer.

Maya will then appear on Love Island: Aftersun tonight from 10pm on Virgin Media Two.