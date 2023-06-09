Love Island first look: The boys are left vulnerable in first recoupling of the series

The boys are left vulnerable in the first recoupling of the summer 2023 series of Love Island.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Mitchel receives a text while relaxing by the pool.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to recouple with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately. #LeaveItToTheLadies #BroBye”

Later in the show, all 13 Islanders are asked to stand around the firepit.

Catherine is currently coupled up with Zachariah, Ella is with Tyrique, and Molly is coupled up with Mitchel.

Meanwhile, Jess is coupled up with George, and Ruchee is coupled up with Mehdi Edno; André, Sammy and Whitney are all single.

The decision is in the girls’ hands, who will be safe and who will leave the Majorcan villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.