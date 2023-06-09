One couple cools things off in Love Island teaser

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Sammy comes clean to Mitchel about how he’s feeling after his dates with Ella, Molly and Jess.

The bombshell tells him: “I can’t lie, Molly was my favourite. I want to get to know her. At the end of the day, she said to me she was open to getting to know other people as well”

Mitchel replies: “Do your thing, get to know the girls. Let the best man win.”

After hearing Molly is open to getting to know other people, Mitchel pulls her for a chat to tell her: “I don’t want to give you the energy I think you deserve, when you’re not going to give me any reciprocation back. I’d rather let you do your thing.”

“No one compares to you right now. I’m still gonna adore you, I still think you’re great… I don’t wanna cuddle and all that stuff anymore, I wanna sit back and I want you to explore your options.”

Where do Mitchel and Molly stand after their open chat?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

