Love Island first look: Ron has something important he wants to tell Lana

Love Island continues tonight, and it looks like one couple are about to take the next step in their relationship.

As night falls over the villa, Ron pulls Lana for a chat on the terrace as he has something he wants to get off his chest.

He says: “I can’t stop thinking about yesterday’s recoupling and about your speech and I thought when you said that you’re falling, we are stronger than ever, I don’t think anyone comes close to us.”

Ron continues: “I’ve never had a relationship or anything like that so for me it’s like a massive thing.”

But what is it that Ron wants to say to Lana?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

