Love Island first look: One couple enjoys a steamy night in the hideaway

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, one couple will enjoy a steamy night in the hideaway.

In a teaser, the villa receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, The Hideaway Retreat is open tonight, please choose a lucky couple to spend a luxury night away #NightAwayWithBae.”

The infamous hideaway is complete with a stunning plunge pool and candle lit terrace.

The decision is unanimous amongst the Islanders – but which couple will they send to the hideaway?

As it stands after last night’s recoupling, the new couples are: Ron and Ellie, Spencer and Olivia, Will and Jessie, Tom and Zara, Lana and Aaron, Tanyel and Kai, and Shaq and Tanya.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.