Love Island: Faye and Teddy discuss becoming ‘official’

Fans are rooting for the couple to win the show

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares will discuss becoming “official” on tonight’s Love Island.

Since rekindling their romance after Casa Amor, the couple have gone from strength to strength, and fans are rooting for them to win the show.

Tonight, the reality stars chat about taking the next step in their relationship.

Faye says: “This morning I had a bit of a wobble. I feel like, it’s just very scary the thought of the elephant in the room of the ‘g’ word.”

“And I just feel like at that point of the ‘g’ word coming out, my automatic defence mechanism is to find every reason as to why not to be, rather than why to be.”

She adds: “I know why to be, but I would be mortified if you asked me to be your girlfriend the way Jake did with Lib.”

Teddy assures Faye: “I wouldn’t ever do that, it’s not my style.”

Faye admits: “I need to stop worrying about the future that hasn’t happened yet and just be here and present with you now.”

It’s not just Teddy and Faye who relationships on their mind…

Toby Aromolaran, who recently rekindled his romance with Chloe Burrows, tells Jake Cornish: “This is a relationship crash course, learning everything you’d learn in five years in literally weeks.”

Admitting he’s considering making his relationship with Chloe official, Toby adds: “Having that label is massive. It’s scary.”

Jake, who asked Liberty Poole to be his girlfriend last month, says: “All I’m going to say to you is having a girlfriend is f***ing brilliant. Everything at your own pace. We’re in here to find love.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.