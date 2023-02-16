Love Island fans react to surprise Lana and Ron twist in Casa Amor

Casa Amor returned to Love Island this week, and it has been full of surprises.

It has seen the boys and the girls separate into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

Fans were left shook when fan favourite Islander Will made his move on new girl Layla, but he’s not the only boy whose head has been turned.

Tom, Kai and Casey have also been cracking on with some of the new girls in Casa Amor, despite being coupled up with Sammy, Olivia and Claudia respectively.

The only boys who have stayed loyal to their girls so far have been Shaq and Ron.

Meanwhile Tanya, Sammy and Olivia have had their heads turned by new boys, while Lana, Jessie and Claudia have stayed loyal to their boys.

Many viewers have taken to Twitter to share their surprise that Ron, whose head has turned multiple times in the villa, has stayed loyal to Lana in Casa Amor.

One tweeted: “It’s shocking but I think the only couple that’s gonna stay intact after casa amor is Lana and Ron.”

Another wrote: “I’d like to apologise to Ron. I thought he would move mad in Casa Amor but he has stuck by every word he said since he and Lana made up and faced the ‘tests’ earlier on. He’s never kissed a girl outside of challenges either. Pleasantly surprised by him>”

It's shocking but I think the only couple that’s gonna stay intact after casa amor is Lana and Ron #loveisland — Dear Diary (@Roosesred) February 14, 2023

I'd like to apologise to Ron 😂 I thought he would move mad in Casa Amor but he has stuck by every word he said since he and Lana made up and faced the 'tests' earlier on. He's never kissed a girl outside of challenges either. Pleasantly surprised by him @LoveIsland #loveisland — Georgia Wade (@georgiawade) February 16, 2023

how is ron moving the least mad during casa amor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/IzdVFHhp1k — amber 🦋🚫 (@iguessikstuff) February 14, 2023

No way that Ron and Lana are gonna come out of Casa Amor as the strongest couple in the villa wtffff #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CK5Iz3aHl9 — ✨️ brie ✨️ #loveisland #tlou (@brie___xoxo) February 16, 2023

So at this rate the only couple that’s surviving Casa Amor is Ron and Lana??? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/IZoYVYU6ih — kiki (@kiki98960967) February 15, 2023

the only reason ron is moving mad now is cos he treated the first 4 weeks like casa amor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/D3NqbJOtfv — amber 🦋🚫 (@iguessikstuff) February 15, 2023

who’d thought Ron would be the most loyal in casa amor. Lana & Ron are my winners this season #loveisland #LoveIslandUK — Armine (@armeniangirl02) February 15, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

