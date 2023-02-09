Love Island fans react after Tanyel’s heart rate is raised by Ron

Love Island’s infamous heart rate challenge returned to our TV screens on Tuesday night.

The Islanders received a surprise text message inviting them to get dressed up and show off their sexiest moves.

The boys were first up, as they each performed a sultry dance routine for the girls; they were followed by the girls – who showed off their moves, trying to raise the heart rates of as many boys as possible.

Viewers learned the results of the heart rate challenge on Wednesday night – with Ron Hall raising Tanyel Revan’s heart rate the most.

Fans had already been convinced that there was something more to Ron and Tanyel’s “friendship” than they were letting on – and this appeared to solidify their theories.

One Twitter user wrote: “Tanyel’s heart rate raised the most by Ron? She’s never beating the female bestie allegations,” while a second said: Tanyel and Ron are never beating the allegations 😂.”

Another said: Is Tanyel struggling to like anyone cos she likes Ron? 🤔👀,” and a fourth tweeted: “Tanyel and Ron might as well just say they go together atp.”

Tanyel and Ron might as well just say they go together atp #loveisland https://t.co/VKS0vHQnLC — rhe… (@blackhippyrhe) February 9, 2023

Tanyel and Ron is the fakest bs friendship I ever seen. She wants him and Olivia is the only one willing to wake that tea up #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yt8LIJD2bC — , (@isatadano) February 9, 2023

Tanyel needs to stop pretending she doesn’t fancy Ron, cmon you know your into him… #loveisland — Amira (@TheOnlyAmiraWaz) February 9, 2023

I knew Ron would raise Tanyel heart. She loves him. #loveisland — LEON 🇯🇲 (@SirLeonP) February 9, 2023

and y’all telling me tanyel don’t fancy ron like that… be so serious #loveisland https://t.co/kzXlRwQ1bX — syd (@outroxluv) February 9, 2023

Tanyel met her type already. Ron. #loveIsland — Lady Lykez (@LadyLykez) February 9, 2023

Tanyel wants to sit in a tree with Ron so bad #loveIsland — THE POSH DJ 💎 (@HERSHEYSKINNED) February 8, 2023

Tanyel definitely wants Ron but she keeps lying to herself that they’re just besties #LoveIsland — Nik-Naks (@Nikssssss) February 8, 2023

No ones buying this Ron Tanyel friendship #LoveIsland — Saad 🥱 (@supersaadx3) February 8, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

