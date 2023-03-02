Love Island fans predict who Olivia and Maxwell will DUMP from the villa

Love Island fans have predicted who Olivia and Maxwell will dump from the villa tonight.

On Wednesday night, host Maya Jama surprised the Islanders during a party at the Beach Club, and told them the public had been voting for the couple they think is the most compatible.

Olivia and Maxwell, Casey and Rosie, Claudia and Keanan, and Tanya and Shaq all received the fewest votes, leaving them vulnerable.

Maya then revealed that Olivia and Maxwell were voted the least compatible couple, meaning their time in the villa has come to an end.

But in a shock twist, the couple were tasked with choosing two other vulnerable Islanders to be dumped from the villa, and their decision will be revealed tonight.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to share who they think Olivia and Maxwell will send home, and they have many theories.

One fan tweeted: “I believe Olivia and Maxwell will dump Claudia and Keanan from the villa.”

Another wrote: “olivia just HAD to get one last bitchy moment didnt she?!!!????!!! she’s 100000% gonna convince maxwell to dump casey & rosie out of spite isn’t she.”

Find out who Olivia and Maxwell send home on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

I believe Olivia and Maxwell will dump Claudia and Keanan from the villa #loveisland — – (@iamb_xx) March 2, 2023

olivia just HAD to get one last bitchy moment didnt she?!!!????!!! she’s 100000% gonna convince maxwell to dump casey & rosie out of spite isn’t she #loveisland — lena☁️ (@len0ya) March 1, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter. Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order. SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.