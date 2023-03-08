Love Island fans predict the winners of the 2023 winter series ahead of final

Love Island fans have predicted the winners of the 2023 winter series ahead of the final.

The grand finale is set to take place on Monday, March 13.

There are currently five remaining couples in the villa – Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana, Will and Jessie, Shaq and Tanya, and Tom and Samie; but only four can make it through to the final.

There are only four episodes remaining until the Love Island final – and fans have predicted that Kai and Sanam will be crowned the champions of this year’s winter series.

One Twitter user wrote: “icl kai and sanam are just hot and that’s the main reason i want them to win other than proving everyone else wrong x,” while a second said: “Are the dates tomorrow??? Cos I want Kai and Sanam to have the BIG castle date that winners have 👑.”

Meanwhile a third said: “If you guys don’t let Kai and Sanam win you’re actually evil.”

If you guys don’t let Kai and Sanam win you’re actually evil #loveisland pic.twitter.com/drIpL5w8Wy — 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚 (@retroowl3) March 8, 2023

Kai and Sanam are getting all my votes 🫶🏻 #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/Nw2Rz2yDgP — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | may 5th – 💛 (@eds_afterglow) March 8, 2023

there’s nothing left to tweet besides kai/sanam winning. — shae. (@offkeyondrecord) March 8, 2023

Just give Kai and Sanam the 50k, they already won #LoveIsland — Hannah 🦋 (@Crystal__Sea) March 8, 2023

Im gonna make my whole family download the love island app to vote for Kai and Sanam to win #LoveIsland — alwaysanxious (@trashtvbby) March 8, 2023

Kai and Sanam are bookies’ favourites now apparently #loveisland — 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔 (@agirlcalledlina) March 8, 2023

#loveisland Kai & Sanam the most genuine, the most compatible, the least camera aware – hope they win!! 🤞🤞🤞 — Fred (@fredmcc) March 8, 2023

Honestly Kai’s growth has been crazy I loveee him and sanam, our winners! #loveisland — Amanda (@MxndyMillan) March 8, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

