Love Island fans defend Tom as boys take Sports Day joke ‘too far’

Love Island fans have rushed to defend Tom, after the boys took a joke “too far”.

On Thursday night, the contestants split into two teams as they went head-to-head in Sports Day.

The blue team was made up of Tom, Tanya, Kai, Samie, Ron and Jessie, and the red team was made up of Will, Shaq, Rosie, Sanam, Casey and Lana.

After the red team won, the winning boys decided to play a prank on Tom, where they continued to slag him for the rest of the day for being a “loser”.

Tom eventually snapped at the other boys, and said: “Why are you on me all the time? It’s done, it was funny the first time, just leave it.”

Viewers have since taken to Twitter to defend Tom, saying that the boys should have ended the joke before it got too personal.

Check out some reactions below:

Nah id be irritated if I was Tom too. They are trying to provoke him. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/b9d6PuaIR9 — Moonlitdawn (@Dawnarevalox) March 2, 2023

They really are annoying … I’d react like Tom. Shaq takes things too far but can’t hack the same heat #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/amTL1Fvz87 — gracie 🍄 (@gracejpg_) March 2, 2023

tom can take a joke but these lot are just taking it too far and making it personal. #LoveIsland — hols (@holslauren) March 2, 2023

It was funny at first and even Tom was laughing a bit but if someone tells you to stop and it’s too far then you stop, you could tell Tom was getting annoyed #LoveIsland — εmmα (@emmaa_w) March 2, 2023

So where's the part where they go up to Tom and say they were messing with him? Shaq took it too far #LoveIsland — zee (@guesswhosback84) March 2, 2023

nah i’m with tom they’re pushing it too far shaq is being annoying now #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XBC1hZp9Gp — | libby | midnights era (@libby_smurf) March 2, 2023

