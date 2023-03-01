Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Olivia as the villa turns on Jessie

Love Island fans are jumping to Jessie’s defense, after the villa turned on her during Tuesday night’s show.

The Islanders have started to question if the Australian bombshell is being “genuine”, after she called Casey out after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The 26-year-old admitted she didn’t think Tom or Will needed to apologise to Casey, after they showed their support for Claudia – who he dumped this week – in the challenge.

Later in the episode, Olivia, Rosie, Lana and Maxwell all expressed concern that Jessie isn’t being “genuine”, leaving her beau Will raging.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to point out that Jessie has been the opposite of “fake”, as she spoke to Casey directly rather than talking behind his back.

They also pointed out that none of the Islanders turned on Olivia after it was revealed during Movie Night that she had been saying things about her co-stars behind their backs.

One wrote: “So Olivia was shown in 4k chatting shit about everyone to zero consequences, but Jessie’s too passionate defending the girls and she’s public enemy number one? Right.”

A second tweeted: “Not everyone openly ripping Jessie apart behind her back completely proving her point that none of them speak their minds to each other and then having the audacity to defend themselves by telling will she’s fake? And still NO ONE HAS CALLED OUT OLIVIA? Nah.”

A third penned: “What I find hard to fathom is that they’re all calling Jessie out for being fake, yet they all watched actual footage of Olivia doing the same and no one said anything?!?!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

