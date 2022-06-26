Ad
Love Island fans are convinced Ekin-Su and Davide will get back together

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are convinced Ekin-Su and Davide will get back together.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion had a whirlwind romance at the start of the series, but they dramatically split after Davide found out Ekin-Su secretly kissed Jay on the terrace.

Ekin-Su and Jay’s romance was short lived, and she is now getting to know new boy Charlie.

Meanwhile Davide was pursuing a romance with bombshell Danica, but had a change of heart during the latest recoupling and decided to take a chance on new girl Antigoni.

However, fans of the show are convinced Davide and Ekin-Su have “unfinished business”, and are hoping they will give their relationship another shot.

One viewer tweeted: “I told y’all Davide & Ekin-Su are gonna end up married with 3 kids in 5 yrs time”, while a second wrote: “Ekin-su and Davide are both so chaotic, wouldn’t it be perfect if they were endgame and won the whole show.”

A third penned: “Manifesting Davide and Ekin-Su an enemies to lovers trope.”

 

