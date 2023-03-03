Ad
Love Island fans are ALL saying the same thing about Shaq and Tanya

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga.

The pair have been coupled up since day one.

However, they had a brief bump in the road after Tanya decided to couple up with bombshell Martin Akinola in Casa Amor.

On Friday night, the villa became heated during a ranking challenge.

After the challenge, Tanya and Shaq were quick to discuss the other couples’ flaws with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan; however, Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to brand them “hypocrites” as they don’t have a perfect relationship.

One Twitter user penned: “shaq and tanya are the biggest hypocrites in there.”

A second wrote: “shaq and tanya are way too problematic.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

