Love Island fans are ALL saying the same thing about Shaq and Tanya

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga.

The pair have been coupled up since day one.

However, they had a brief bump in the road after Tanya decided to couple up with bombshell Martin Akinola in Casa Amor.

On Friday night, the villa became heated during a ranking challenge.

After the challenge, Tanya and Shaq were quick to discuss the other couples’ flaws with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan; however, Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to brand them “hypocrites” as they don’t have a perfect relationship.

One Twitter user penned: “shaq and tanya are the biggest hypocrites in there.”

A second wrote: “shaq and tanya are way too problematic.”

shaq and tanya are the biggest hypocrites in there. — mirabelle (@realityjanelle) March 3, 2023

OMFG GET SHAQ AND TANYA OUT I BEG THEY FEED INTO EACH OTHERS SHIT OPINIONS WITH MORE SHIT OPINIONS AND THEY THINK THEY R PERFECT MAN THIS IS HARD TO WATCH #loveisland #LoveIslandUK #shaq #ron — CFC_Seb (@CfcSeb) March 3, 2023

Tanya and Shaq really say and do the worst stuff and then walk around the villa like they’re untouchable 🙄 #loveisland — Karina (@KarinaSays6973) March 3, 2023

Why is it that Tanya and shaq think they are always in the right and they are always the victims it’s actually getting boring 😤 #loveisland — Chanice Lewis (@lewis_chanice) March 3, 2023

How shaq and Tanya have the AUDACITY to judge other peoples relationships is beyond me. 😂😂 #loveisland — Hayley ♡ (@Hayley_Killick) March 3, 2023

Shaq n Tanya chatting bout others just like Liv n Max did, it’s just who they show, they ALL DO IT THERE #loveisland — Ashlee (@AshLee29758964) March 3, 2023

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

