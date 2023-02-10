Love Island couple break their silence after being dumped from the villa

Ellie Spence and Jordan Odofin have become the latest Love Island couple to be dumped from the villa.

The couple were voted one of the least compatible couples alongside Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan, and Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Ellie and Jordan narrowly missed out of experiencing the infamous Casa Amor stint – which is set to return to our TV screens on Sunday night.

Speaking about who she was initially attracted to when entering the villa, Ellie said: “Initially it was just Ron in his double denim, but also Tom. Tom was just staring at the fire pit, I don’t think he even looked up!”

“But when he stood up and I saw how tall he was I thought, ‘Yeah, that’s a bit of me.’”

When asked what her favourite part of Love Island was, the 25-year-old said: “The heart rate challenge, I was single, so I wasn’t worried about being over the top.”

“It was so fun for me to dance for the boys! It was the best night of my life honestly.”

Speaking about his connection with Tanyel Revan, Jordan said: “It was good getting to know Tanyel, it didn’t feel awkward whatsoever.”

“I was trying to press buttons to break down those barriers. I don’t think it worked as well as I planned. It was good getting to know her.”

When asked who he thinks are the strongest couples, the 28-year-old said: “Tanya [Manhenga] and Shaq [Muhammad] followed by Will [Young] and Jessie [Wynter].”

“Those two couples have genuine connections, it’s evident. I’m personally rooting for Tanya and Shaq to win. They’re like my siblings. At the same time, I love Will, he’s himself and Jessie’s such a sweetheart.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

