Love Island bosses respond to Luca Bish’s shocking claim about Casa Amor

Love Island bosses have responded to Luca Bish’s shocking claim about Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old finished in second place on this year’s series, alongside his now-girlfriend Gemma Owen.

During his time on the show, Luca came under fire for encouraging the boys to pursue romances with the six new girls who entered the villa during Casa Amor.

The reality star has since claimed Love Island producers pushed the boys to cause “chaos” during the show’s infamous Casa Amor twist, and told them: “Don’t f**k it up.”

Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast this week, Luca said: “Not a lot of people know, we were standing there as boys—we got called to the outside of the villa—and before we went in, it was like ‘You lot are smashing it this year. The show is doing unbelievable! This is Casa Amor, don’t f*** it up.'”

“I think every boy knew what that meant, hence why you had chaos the first two days or whatever with the boys.”

The former fishmonger continued: “I went to the beach hut and it was like ‘come on, who do you fancy the most?’ and ‘why are the boys being such p***ies? They can’t bottle it now.’

“I was like ‘OK, I know what you’re saying’, went out there and called them a bunch of p***ies, told them you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

However, an ITV spokesperson has since shut down Luca’s claims.

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, they said: “There is no truth to these claims. The decisions made by the Islanders are their own.”

Luca shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of Love Island, where he finished in second place alongside 19-year-old Gemma.

The couple finally made their relationship official last month, when Luca asked Gemma to be his girlfriend in the most romantic way.

Prior to this, Luca jetted to the Algarve in Portugal to meet Gemma’s famous father for the first time – former Liverpool star Michael Owen.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show about the meeting, Gemma admitted that she and Luca have “got approval” from her parents.

The 19-year-old explained: “Family thumbs up, very good. We had a little trip, a bit of work, bit of relaxing, met all of them there. That was really positive and really nice.”