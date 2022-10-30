Love Island bombshell Summer Botwe debuts dramatic new look

Love Island bombshell Summer Botwe has debuted a dramatic new look.

The 22-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the dating show in Casa Amor.

The reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of her new look, after dying her dark hair red.

She captioned the post: “her❤️”

Summer’s Love Island co-star Danica Taylor commented: “Beaut 😍”, and Tasha Ghouri wrote: “WOWWWWWWIEEEEE.”

Summer struck up a romance with Dami Hope in Casa Amor, and the Dubliner brought the beauty back to the main villa.

Shortly after recoupling with Summer, Dami decided to give his romance with Indiyah Polack another go, and the pair made it through to the final of the hit dating show.

Summer then struck up a romance with fellow Casa Amor bombshell Josh Le Grove, but the couple called it quits shortly after returning to the UK.