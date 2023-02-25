Love Island bombshell Ryan admits he doesn’t think THIS girl is genuine

Love Island bombshell Ryan Weekley has admitted he doesn’t think one of the girls is genuine.

The 22-year-old had been getting to know Samie Elishi during his brief time in the villa.

However, he was dumped from the show after she chose to recouple with her beau Tom Clare.

Ryan took to his Instagram story earlier this week to answer some fans’ questions about his time on Love Island.

One fan questioned: “Is Jessie [Wynter] genuine?”

The Nottingham native responded: “I don’t think so if I’m honest.”

Elsewhere, the 22-year-old admitted that his Love Island experience was the “best experience of my life, even if it was short and sweet”.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

