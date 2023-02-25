Love Island bombshell Lydia spills secret about dramatic Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou has spilled a secret about the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

The Glasgow native entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell alongside five other girls.

The 22-year-old had been getting to know OG boy Tom Clare, before he decided to recouple with his flame Samie Elishi, and Lydia was left single.

Lydia recently took to her Instagram story to answer some fans’ burning questions about her brief time in the Love Island villa.

One Instagram user questioned: “How long did the recoupling take?”

The Scottish beauty responded: “Nah, I don’t think yous understand. This recoupling was hours long. Hours long.”

“And as poor girls, we’re standing there in our heels, the South African wind hitting us very harshly. We’re all really cold.”

Lydia continued: “And yeah, that probably really tipped us all over the edge because we’d all been dumped, we were freezing, we were tired, and our feet were killing us.”

One user responded: “I don’t understand why it takes so long.”

The 22-year-old then clarified: “There are soooo many pauses between each person so they can take stills of everyone and get different angles etc! So ends up taking so much longer.”

When asked by another fan “Why does it have to take so long!!,” Lydia jokingly responded: “I wish I knew!! Was hoping Tom would pick me so I could sit down.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

