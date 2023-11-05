Love Island: All Stars’ first male contestant ‘revealed’

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.

It has now been reported that Joe Garratt will make her Love Island return for the All Stars series.

Joe, who appeared on Love Island back in 2019, has been publicly single since his split from model Desiree Schlotz.

A source told The UK Sun: “Joe was a big part of his series, but his story was slightly dwarfed by the fact he was alongside such iconic characters as Molly-Mae and Maura.”

“But since leaving the villa he’s really carved a niche doing content for brands and remained at the heart of the show – he’s dubbed the ‘social rep’ because he literally knows everyone.”

Joe was recently romantically linked to Australian reality TV star Jessika Power, after it was reported that they “hooked up” while on a trip to Gran Canaria.

The pair are both reportedly set to appear on the upcoming series of MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

A source said: “There was an instant attraction between Jess and Joe that was obvious from day one and it was the talk of the cast.”

“Joe is just Jess’s type – cheeky, good looking and a great body. Time will tell if things continue between them in the real world, but they both really enjoyed their ‘holiday romance’.”