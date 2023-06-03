Love Island 2023’s George reveals ‘game plan’ ahead of villa stint

Earlier this week, George Fensom was confirmed as part of the line-up for the 2023 summer series of Love Island.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Bedford, works as a business development executive.

Speaking to The UK Sun ahead of his villa stint, he said: “”I don’t feel like I have a point to prove as such, I’m going to be in the villa just being exactly as I am on the outside.”

“I don’t need to act a certain way or dress a certain way or talk a certain way or change my vocabulary to impress people,” George continued.

“I’m just going to go in there with an open mind, and just be me and hopefully people will realise that is me. And that’s my game plan going in.”

In a resurfaced TikTok video, George’s ex-girlfriend Ebony Skeeley slammed him as she described him with less than favourable words ahead of his villa stint.

Speaking to The UK Sun about Ebony’s claims, George said: “I want to be respectful towards her because I understand that she isn’t in the public eye, I don’t want to name any names but I know who you are talking about.”

“That isn’t an accusation that reflects me at all, I couldn’t be any further from that accusation and I feel quite upset about that accusation,” George continued.

“But at the end of the day I’ve just got to move forward now and ultimately go into the villa and prove that isn’t the George that’s been painted a picture of, that isn’t me, that would never be me.”

“I really can’t think of anything worse than being something like that.”

George also defended himself after a series of old tweets re-surfaced which contained a homophobic slur.

The 24-year-old said: “Actually, I am glad I’ve had the chance to speak to you about it because it gives me the opportunity to defend myself and explain what the situation is and how it all came about.”

“What happens now is I have been given the opportunity to explain the situation, defend myself and hopefully we can just move forward in the villa and I will be acting as I do now.”

“It’s really unfortunate that’s been brought up because that isn’t the person I am today.”

Speaking about the tweets, which were written back in 2014, George said: “Actually looking back on those tweets, I was really naïve and really young that that was the right thing to say.”

“It’s obviously not the right thing to say and it’s one of those situations that doesn’t show the man I am today in any way shape or form.”

“To be completely honest I can’t even remember when it was, 14 or 15, even so we are talking near enough 10 years ago. So much learning gets done every day around these subjects every day. We are as humans learning what is right and what is wrong.”

“Everyone has made mistakes, everyone says things they may regret, the difference is I am owning that, I am admitting that was the wrong thing to say. If I could turn back time I wouldn’t have said the things that I said.”

