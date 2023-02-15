Love Island 2023 stars dating – despite never meeting on the show

Love Island 2023 stars Zara Deniz and Jordan Odofin have started dating – despite never meeting on the show.

The dancer was dumped from the villa earlier this month, after Tom Clare chose to recouple with Ellie Spencer over her.

Jordan, who entered the villa after Zara’s departure, was then dumped from the villa alongside Ellie after they were deemed the least compatible couple.

During his appearance on Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Jordan revealed that the pair were in contact and planning to meet up for a date.

“My usual type wasn’t in the villa when I got there,” the 28-year-old told podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson.

He said of Zara: “We’ve been speaking. She was definitely my top three. We might be meeting up tomorrow, we don’t waste time.”

“I’m meeting up with some of the other Islanders and then on Saturday at the weekend it’s one v one.”

“We’re going to go for a drink in London,” Jordan revealed.

“I think she’s stunning, she’s beautiful. I like the way she carries herself.”

Telling Sam and Indiyah how they came into contact, the 28-year-old said: “I went on AfterSun and I spoke about Zara. On my way home, I said to my boys: ‘Should I just message her right now?'”

“As I headed to the DMs, she was typing. She said she’d seen me on AfterSun.”

“I got butterflies when I saw her typing,” Jordan gushed of Zara.

“I can’t lie, my brother pulled over the car. We were a bit excited. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

