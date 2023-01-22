Love Island 2023 star Tanyel ‘turned down THIS footballer before joining the dating show’

Tanyel Revan reportedly turned down footballer Nile John before joining Love Island.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the 19-year-old Spurs star has liked a number of Tanyel’s Instagram photos, but the hairstylist brushed him off.

A source told the publication: “For those who know her it’s no surprise Tanyel is getting a lot of attention in the villa. She’s a real flirt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nilejohn

“She’s had famous faces like her pictures, including Nile John. But she’d probably eat him for breakfast,” the insider added.

Tanyel is currently coupled up with Ron Hall – after stealing him from Lana Jenkins in Friday night’s dramatic recoupling.

The 26-year-old was previously coupled up with Kai Fagan, but she was left single when bombshell Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown stole him from her.

Tonight’s episode of the show promises to be another dramatic one, as two more bombshells are heading into the villa.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

