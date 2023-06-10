Love Island 2023 contestant has secret connection to Michelle Keegan

Molly Marsh has a secret connection to Michelle Keegan.

The 21-year-old hails from Doncaster and works as a musical theatre performer and social media creator.

The blonde beauty’s “claim to fame” is that her mum Janet Marsh is a former Coronation Street actress.

Speaking after her daughter entered the Love Island villa, Janet opened up about her career on TV, revealing she had once acted alongside Michelle on one of her first jobs.

“I went to drama school and when I came out I got an agent and then suddenly I started to get small speaking roles,” the actress said. “It was Heartbeat first and then Coronation Street.”

“My first role on Corrie was with Fred Elliot and I was a doctor for his grandson, so a doctor first.”

“Then years later I came back as a nurse for Ashley’s Peacock’s girlfriend, so linked to Fred again.”

“Then years later I was a receptionist at an abortion clinic, with Michelle Keegan when she first started out,” Janet continued.

“It was one of her first jobs, but she was lovely, really really nice.”

“The scene was funny because I think you literally just saw my ear and heard my voice. We all got round the TV, like ‘it’s going to be on, it’s going to be on’, and you just saw my ear.”

Janet also responded to rumours that Molly was a producer plant on Love Island, after fans discovered she had been in the villa a number of times before.

“When she went to the villa before that was as her job, there was no other reason, it was just her job, doing what she’d been asked to do,” Janet revealed.

“So no. She’s being totally herself, what you see is what you get.”

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.