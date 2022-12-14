Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su teases exciting career move

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has teased an exciting career move.

The 28-year-old shot to fame after winning this year’s Love Island alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Prior to her stint on the dating show, Ekin-Su starred in the Turkish soap opera Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk.

In a new interview with Grazia magazine, the reality star revealed she is hoping to get back into acting after her stint on Dancing On Ice early next year.

She said: “Before that comes to an end, I want to find a good acting agent. Before we went on Love Island, I had an offer for a movie in Turkey.”

“Now I want to get some auditions for a soap. It’s something that I’ve been passionate about, acting is going to be my next stage.”

After leaving the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su has landed a number of lucrative brand deals.

The TV personality signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with Oh Polly, which was reportedly worth over £1million.

When asked by Grazia if she is now a millionaire, Ekin-Su replied: “Let’s not answer that question. It would be amazing if I was, but we’ll see.”