Love Island 2022 start date revealed and confirmed as ‘longest series ever’

The start date for this year’s Love Island has finally been confirmed.

With a brand new location and brand new singletons ready to look for love, the much-loved reality series is set to hit our screens earlier than usual this year as the “longest” series yet.

The show is reported to kick off on Monday, June 6.

An insider told The Sun: “Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.”

“This series is going to be the longest ever and it’s from a brand new location so it’s all very exciting.”

The insider continued: “The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6.”

“Filming for the promotional adverts is beginning in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May.”

In February, ITV confirmed that this year’s series will be filmed in a “brand new villa.”

An official statement read: “The ultimate Summer of love is on the horizon as Love Island makes it’s long awaited return, direct from a brand new villa in Mallorca. Applications are currently open for singletons looking for a long, hot Summer…”

Earlier this week, it was reported that one of the potential new villa residents is beautician Sophie Draper, 22.

Sophie was famously in a relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash for four years, before their shock split last year.

A source told the publication that bosses have already met with Sophie, who is “driven and determined to succeed”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie – Laura Draper (@sophie__draper) The insider said: “She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.” “Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it’s early days still but she definitely has potential.” “Matty will be pretty shocked to see her looking for love on TV, but he publicly moved on pretty quickly.” Host Laura Whitmore is also back to present the new series, after signing a £500,000 deal last month.