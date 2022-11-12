Love Island 2022 star teases new romance

Danica Taylor has teased that she has a new romance.

The 21-year-old was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, ending up in three friendship couples with Luca Bish, Jacques O’Neill and Jay Younger.

The reality star struck up a romance with Casa Amor bombshell Josh Le Grove, which quickly fizzled out.

Danica then coupled up with Billy Brown; however, the pair ended up in a heated argument after Billy told her he no longer wanted to explore a romantic connection.

The 21-year-old’s luck appeared to pick up when late arrival Jamie Allen entered the villa.

However, shortly after the pair were dumped from the island together, their romance fizzled out.

Danica has since teased that she has a new romance, after her unfortunate summer of love.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday, Danica shared a video of her name spread out in rose petals across a hotel bed.

The 21-year-old appeared to be celebrating the occasion with a mimosa in her hand.

The Love Island star captioned the post: “If they wanted to, they would girls 🥺🤍.”

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate her on her new romance.

Another TikTok user wrote: “Love this for you 💕,” while a second said: “Yayayayay u deserve it girlllll 🫶.”

A third user commented: “Purrrrr you deserve Danica,” and a fourth wrote: “u deserve it girl 💓💓.”

Well-known podcaster Will Njobvu also commented: “Yeessss – love this for you ❤️🤎❤️.”