Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri teases ‘exciting’ new TV gig

Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri has teased an “exciting” new TV gig.

The dancer, who made history as the first ever deaf contestant on the ITV dating show, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning to share a snap from the BBC Studios.

She captioned the post: “Filming something exciting today.”

It looks like photo was taken from the set of The Weakest Link, hinting that Tasha is set to appear on a celebrity version of the show.

Tasha made it to the final of the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

She has landed a number of huge brand deals since leaving the show, including becoming eBay’s first pre-loved fashion ambassador.

The 24-year-old also signed a six-figure deal with L’Oreal Paris, and has also announced a collab with women’s footwear brand SIMMI London.