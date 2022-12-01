Love Island 2022 star debuts stunning hair transformation

Indiyah Polack has debuted a stunning hair transformation.

The 23-year-old rocketed to fame after placing third on Love Island 2022 alongside her beau Dami Hope.

The former waitress stepped out on the red carpet at the MOBO Awards on Wednesday night.

Indiyah debuted her stunning hair transformation, after she dyed it a deep red-brown.

The Love Island star wowed in a black satin gown, embellished with diamantés – a look which she completed with a diamanté clutch bag.

Prior to the awards, Indiyah took to TikTok to show her 333K followers her new do.

One fan wrote: “indiyah looks good in any colour 🫦🫦,” a second said: “You can pull of any hairstyle,” and a third commented: “Indi baby this is YOUR colour now! Keep it pls 😍😍😍.”

Since leaving the villa, the couple have gone from strength to strength and recently revealed they were taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together.

The 23-year-old previously told MailOnline: “We’re moving in together in a couple weeks!”

“So we’re both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it’ll be our first one together.”

“I’ve made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we’re gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we’re gonna do the dinner, I’ve made a whole list of things,” Indiyah excitedly continued. “We’re gonna be super extra for Christmas.”

The former waitress also revealed she and Dami “prioritise quality time” together amid their newfound fame.

She told the publication: “We try to keep one day a week free for one another. It’s quite easy to get caught up and not enjoy that quality time, but because our jobs are so similar we can balance it.”

Dami and Indiyah’s Love Island co-stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have also moved in together since leaving the villa, and 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are planning on moving in together soon.