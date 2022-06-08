Love Island 2022 star Amber Beckford reveals she has a famous ex

Love Island 2022 star Amber Beckford has revealed she has a famous ex.

The 24-year-old has said she has been single for a year and half after splitting from her mystery man.

Speaking to The Sun before entering the villa, Amber teased: “Have I dated anyone famous? Yes, but I’m going to keep that to myself for the moment. Obviously that relationship didn’t work out, as I’m going on Love Island.”

“It didn’t end because I’d cheated or been cheated on though, to the best of my knowledge I’ve never been cheated on, though I suppose you never really know,” she added.

Although she hasn’t yet revealed who her mystery ex is, Amber said she’d be “open” to discussing his identity on the show.

“I think I will talk about my ex in the villa if people ask,” she said. “I’m definitely an open person, so I’d be happy to.”

“But right now, my journey is going on Love Island and finding new love, so I don’t want to be talking too much about my exes.”

Amber didn’t give any hints as to who the mystery man might be, as she described her type as “all over the place”.

She said: “Looking back at the relationships I’ve been in, my type is all over the place, physically and personality-wise.”

“Maybe that’s my problem, I can do blond hair and blue eyes, tall, dark and handsome, short,” she added. “For me, they need to be a gentleman and have humour. They need a personality and a backbone.”

The South London nanny is currently coupled up with Dublin native, Dami Hope.

However, 23-year-old Indiyah Polack has her eye on the Irishman.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

