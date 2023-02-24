Love Island 2017 star Marcel Somerville reveals tragic heartbreak

Marcel Somerville has detailed his tragic heartbreak as he revealed four of his family members have passed away in the space of three weeks.

The 37-year-old shared the sad news with his 600k Instagram followers on Thursday.

Alongside a video of him getting ready for the day, Marcel penned: “Sending all the positive energy I have out to everyone right now ❤️.”

Marcel continued to write: “I’ve been really quiet on here recently. This year has had so many highs and lows and it’s only February.”

“I’ve lost 4 family members in 3 weeks and it’s really slapped me in the face.”

“Life is short, you never know what’s around the corner. So for the short time we are here fill you life with love and adventure!”

“Do the things that make you happy and enjoy every moment you can with the ones you love. ❤️🕊️ exclude all the negativity from your life and live for the people that bring positivity to your world 🙏🏿.”

Marcel married his wife Rebecca Vieira in Portugal last August.

The couple got engaged in August 2020 during the gender reveal party for their son Roman – who was born in January 2021.

The pair first met at a London nightclub back in 2019 – two years after Marcel’s stint on Love Island.

The Blazin’ Squad star went on to finish fourth place on the 2017 series alongside fellow Islander Gabby Allen.