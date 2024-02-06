Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey gives fans a health update as she spends her 13th day in hospital

Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey has given fans a health update as she spent her 13th day in hospital.

The former Made In Chelsea star was admitted to hospital in January following a series of issues she has faced since giving birth to her son Leo.

The 33-year-old gave birth to her and Ryan’s son on November 15, 2021, and has struggled with her mental health after she nearly died giving birth to her little boy.

Ryan, 33, took to Instagram last night to update fans on how his fiancée is doing.

The personal trainer wrote: “We just got back from visiting mummy in hospital. That was the first time Leo has seen her for 13 days.”

“It was a difficult, emotional, confusing experience for him but fortunately after a few minutes Leo was cuddling up in bed with mummy singing twinkle, twinkle little star.”

“The video I took is probably the most precious thing I now own. Louise is recovering well.”

“Thank you all again so much for the messages of support.”

In November, Louise shared a candid mental health update with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram as her son’s 2nd birthday approached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

The Made in Chelsea star penned: “🎈 Tomorrow is Leo’s birthday. 2 years since everything. WOW.”

“We’re not actually throwing a party this year because we’re attending double birthdays this weekend 😅 (life of a parent) so we’ve decided to do some low key family stuff instead.”

“I still wanted to decorate the house to add a bit of colour, spice and other things nice for his birthday and to lift our spirits during these darker months. I’m quite impressed that we managed to deck out the entire ground floor for under £40 tbh. ”

“The million dollar question. How am I feeling?,” Louise said. “Happy. As you can see i’m looking really very happy here. It’s taken 2 awfully long years to get to this place, but I feel good.”

“Don’t be fooled, life isn’t always THIS good (i’m not always singing and dancing) but at least I CAN do those things now. I’m night and day better than I was last year (I saw a guy friend a few months ago who I hadn’t seen since Leo’s bday party last year and he said I was doing MUCH much better which actually took me by surprise because I thought I really had my shit together at that party… clearly guests could see straight through the pain, or maybe he was simply referring to the change in my extremely puffy face).”

“And it goes without saying i’m in a very VERY different place to where I was two years ago. Literally and metaphorically. I’m a different person. I actually feel like I AM a different person. I think my brain is capable of having different personalities. Not like Jekyll and Hyde because i’m not scary, in fact quite the opposite.”

“People with bad MH get a bad rep for being unhinged and scary but I believe quite the contrary to be true. The sick are typically the ones who are scared. They are so so soooo scared. That’s the problem.”

“I would go as far as to distinguish my personalities into two separate realms: extremely scared or not scared at all, ergo, completely normal,” Louise explained.

“The two states are VERY different… no middle ground. Am I speaking to anyone out there when I say this?”

“Anyway, I thought I would share something I journaled this morning when I woke up, sorry if it’s a bit strange.”

“I was in labour 2 years ago. I’m not feeling triggered despite the date, but last night I had a very very unusual experience.”

“I was lying in bed and my brain went to a strange place,” Louise continued. “I imagined my organs being taken out of my body and stitched up.” “I could literally visualise my organs in all their detail which is odd given that i’ve never actually seen a human organ before, besides the skin and other exterior bits and bobs! How weird to think that us non medical folk never actually see what organs look like in the flesh.” “I don’t think i’ve ever even seen anything on the box, I’m the sort of person that would turn away because I hate gory things. So it’s weird that I could see them so clearly.” “Their size, colour and texture. Imagine doing open abdominal surgery and seeing organs going about their business, hearts beating, stomachs digesting. How absolutely bizarre.⁣” Louise continued: “Visualising all of this reminded me how much of a MIRACLE life is. How utterly amazing is the human body?” “I feel incredibly grateful for science and ALL the individuals that work in hospitals. I want to say thank you to those involved for keeping my organs alive and ticking, chugging, contracting, pumping and doing their thing… and actually for looking after everyone that is sick for that matter.” “Where would we be without all those hard working individuals working extremely long shifts. Those that have decided to study for 7+ years. Unfortunately this also makes me feel incredibly sad for those less fortunate right now.” “Those poor mothers and babies without power in hospitals. Those at war. Those in third world countries. And those generally less lucky. Savour everything you do, every experience. X.”