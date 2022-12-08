Louise Thompson breaks down in tears as she prepares to start ‘trauma therapy’ for PTSD

Louise Thompson broke down in tears on Instagram as she prepares to start “trauma therapy” for PTSD.

The Made In Chelsea star was in and out of hospital over the past few months dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety, following the birth of her son Leo.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, Louise told her 1.4 million followers: “I honestly feel like I could cry all day.”

“I just had the most insane breathwork session at home where i cried for 2 hours straight,” Louise continued.

“I honestly feel like I could cry all day. I have this massive urge to purge the negative emotion and I FINALLY think I might be ready to start some actual trauma therapy going into the new year.”

“I used to love December, Christmas was my favourite time of the year and now I’m worried i’m going to lose that because of my fear driven anxieties.”

“I was absolutely fine for Leo’s bday, but then again I wasn’t really about for his birth, but December 2021 was torturous and now I’m having tonnes of memories come flooding back.”

‘During the breathwork I opened up space in my mine to think about all my failed relationships, my miscarriage and buckets of other sad stuff,” Louise said.

“I also kept thinking about things I’d done this year with Leo but not remembered him actually being there.”

“Then I thought about how much I love him now and it made me hysterical. Then I imagined him growing up and that sent me further over the edge.”

“The worst is when I imagine me not being able to be 100% jolly around him. I brought him into this world and I want to make sure he has the best life possible. I want to be fun, energetic and a great teacher,” she finished.