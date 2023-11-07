Louise Redknapp goes Instagram official with new beau

Louise Redknapp has gone Instagram official with her new beau Drew Michael.

The singer made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend back in September, as they were papped leaving Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday bash at The Groucho Club in London together.

According to reports, Drew is a former military officer who now works in the aerospace and defence industry.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Louise shared a carousel of snaps in celebration of Drew’s birthday.

She wrote: “Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x 🥂.”

A host of Louise’s followers took to the comments section to wish her the best in her new relationship.

One Instagram user penned: “Ooo he’s handsome. Just what you deserve ❤️Xxx,” while another wrote: “YES!!! ❤️ Nice to see you’ve gone insta official. Proper chuffed for ya x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise’s romance with Drew is her first public relationship since she split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

In a recent interview with The UK Mirror, the 48-year-old remained coy when she was questioned about her new beau.

She said with a smile: “It’s so difficult with your personal life… it’s all good.”

Louise was previously married to ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 18, and Beau, 14.

Following their split, Jamie started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson, and the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

Just weeks later, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.