Louis Tomlinson speaks out after being rushed to hospital

Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel upcoming fan events, after being rushed to hospital.

The former One Direction star was due to attend signings at HMV stores across the UK to meet fans and celebrate the release of his latest album Faith in the Future.

However, the singer has been forced to re-schedule the signings for a later date after falling and breaking his arm “pretty badly” shortly after a gig in New York.

Louis shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me.”

“The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week.”

“New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”