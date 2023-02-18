Louis Tomlinson sparks romance rumours with model after Eleanor Calder ‘split’

Louis Tomlinson has sparked romance rumours with model Sofie Nyvang after his rumoured split from Eleanor Calder.

The couple first started dating in 2011, but called it quits in 2015 – one year before the One Direction star had his son Freddie with Briana Jungwirth.

The pair are believed to have rekindled their romance in 2017, and sparked engagement rumours back in 2020; however, last month it was reported that they had once again parted ways.

Louis has since sparked romance rumours with model Sofie.

The pair were papped smiling and holding hands as they grabbed coffee together in LA on Wednesday.

Louis donned a Black Sabbath tee, while Sofie wore a Metallic t-shirt.

The news comes just weeks after his split from Eleanor.

Louis Tomlinson pokazał swoją nową dziewczynę Sofie Nyvang pic.twitter.com/ap2lyoa9Ud — MNFPL (@mnfplmedia) February 16, 2023

Louis and Eleanor are said to have been spending less and less time together due to the singer’s world tour.

At the time their rumoured split hit the headlines, a source said: “It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long.”

“Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.”

“They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together.”

In January 2020, Louis and Eleanor were rumoured to be engaged after an article circulated on the Blind Gossip alleging that they were due to wed that year, and that the dad-of-one had already thrown a stag party.

However, Louis’ reps dispelled the rumours, telling The UK Sun that “the engagement rumours are not true and Louis is not engaged.”

Blind Gossip did not mention the couple’s names at the time of the rumours, instead referring to the celebs as “Singer” and “Loyal.”

“She was not a celebrity, but she was very loyal. Despite that, Singer and Loyal broke up.”

“He wound up having a baby with someone else but eventually circled back to Loyal, and they started dating again,” they cryptically penned.

“Singer and Loyal are engaged… and it looks like the wedding will be happening very soon.”