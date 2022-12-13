Lottie Tomlinson fans are all saying the same thing as she debuts dramatic new look

Lottie Tomlinson recently showed off her “natural face” after having her filler dissolved.

Last month, the mum-of-one shared a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok as she went through the dissolving process.

The 24-year-old, who had filler in her cheeks and lips, showed her followers a before and after of the procedure.

Fans rushed to the comments section of the post, and all said exactly the same thing.

One TikTok user wrote: “YOU LOOK LIKE YOUR MOM 💓💓💓💓,” another said: “You look like your beautiful mom🥰🥺,” and a third said: “I see Félicité and your mom on you 🥹🥹🥹 Natural looking stunning ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile a fourth wrote: “You look amazing Lott ❤️so much like your mum, in fact. Love that ❤️,” and a fifth said: “you’re an exact copy of your mom! looking beautiful ♥.”

Another TikTok user said: “you’re such a copy of your mom! I know she’s so proud of you ❤️,” and a seventh wrote: “Wow, you’re your mums double!😍.”

Lottie’s mum Johannah Deakin sadly passed away aged 42 back in 2016 after battling an aggressive form of leukaemia.

A statement about her death read at the time: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday 7th December 2016.”

“Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

Johannah left behind seven children – Louis, Lottie, Félicité, twins Daisy and Phoebe, and twins Ernest and Doris.

Just over two years later, Lottie’s younger sister Félicité tragically passed away aged 18.

The teenager died from an “accidental overdose” after she struggled with drug abuse following the death of her beloved mum.

In 2018, Félicité was diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, BPD, an eating disorder and a poly-substance abuse while she was in rehab in Egypt.

It is believed that the late 18-year-old left the rehab centre in November 2018, and subsequently reconnected with friends who took drugs with her, which led to her tragic passing in March 2019.