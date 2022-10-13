Loose Women star pulls out of the 2022 NTAs last minute for THIS reason

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has become the latest celeb to pull out of the 2022 National Television Awards.

The 57-year-old has fallen ill ahead of tonight’s awards show, and suspects she has contracted Covid-19.

Nadia filmed herself in bed holding her invite to the awards show in a new YouTube video, and said: “Look what I just got delivered on a bike. It’s very fancy. National Television Awards. There it all is. Guess who won’t be going to the National Television Awards?”

The presenter sighed, and said: “I’ve got such a lovely dress – I’ve got three lovely dresses I can choose from. My friend Simone was coming over to do my makeup, I’m supposed to be going with my friend Jordan in the car.”

“Jane [Moore] and Kaye [Adams] are going. All the girls are going. Party afterwards. Nope.”

Nadia and her Loose Women co-stars have been nominated for the Best Daytime award at this year’s NTAs – which will be hosted by Joel Dommett.

Ant and Dec, who are up for three awards tonight, have also pulled out of the NTAs after testing positive for Covid.

