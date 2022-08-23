Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘living part-time in Greece’

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly living part-time in Greece after her fiancé Andre Gray signed for a new team.

The 30-year-old recently returned from a month in Thessaloniki, and is planning to put down roots in the area after footballer Andre signed a four-year contract for local team Aris FC.

The couple and their one-year-old twins are expected to spend several months each year in the area as he competes in the Super League Greece.

A source told The Sun: “Andre’s job means he will need to be based out of Greece for the next four years. It is part of the deal that he needs to be there for training and matches.”

“Obviously it’s easy enough to fly back and forth as it’s only a three-hour journey, but it makes total sense for Leigh and the kids to be out there with him as much as possible.”

“The plan is for them to split their time between the UK and Greece. They had long discussions before he signed and they reckon it will be a really exciting move.”

The source continued: “Being out of the UK will give her extra privacy but she will still be here loads, especially as she is gearing up to launch her solo career. Some distance away will help her lead a more normal life, though, and after a decade in Little Mix, that’s very welcome.”

“But the nature of their jobs mean she will have to be back in London more than him.”

Before Andre moved to Aris FC last month, he spent five years playing for Watford and was on loan to Queens Park Rangers in West London last season.