Little Mix celebrate their 10 year anniversary with new album

Little Mix will celebrate their 10 year anniversary with their new album.

The girl band was formed on the X Factor back in 2011, and the talented group went on to win the show.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have been performing as a trio since last December, when their bandmate Jesy Nelson quit the band.

To mark their 10 year anniversary, Little Mix have announced that their new album ‘Between Us’ will be available on November 12.

The album will feature some of their top hits such as Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex, along with 5 brand new songs.

Speaking on the milestone and the release of the album, band member Perrie said: “We can’t believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of.”

Jade added: “It’s going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix.”

“The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from Wings to Heartbreak Anthem.”

Leigh-Anne said: “We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do.”

Between Us 🤍 12.11

We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix

The album is available for pre order now here.

Earlier this year, Little Mix won Best British Group at the 2021 BRIT Awards – the first female group in history to win the award.

They broke records again this month, celebrating 100 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 10 – the most for a girl band in history.

Little Mix are set to return to Ireland in April next year for their Confetti tour in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The news of Little Mix’s new album comes ahead of Jesy Nelson’s solo music debut.

On Wednesday, the singer revealed the name of her first solo song ‘Boyz’.

Fans are convinced Nicki Minaj will feature on the song, as the rapper is the only person Jesy follows on Instagram.

Speaking ahead of the release her new music, Jesy said: “For me, this is the music that I’ve always wanted to make. I don’t think that anyone’s gonna expect this. This is the new chapter for me.”

