Lily James sparks engagement rumours as she reunites with rocker boyfriend

Lily James has sparked engagement rumours, after rekindling her romance with rocker Michael Shuman.

The pair were papped leaving London’s Harold Pinter theatre together this week, where Lily is currently starring in the play Lyonesse.

According to the MailOnline, the couple’s romance is officially back on, months after they split in February.

Lily and Michael, 38, were seen leaving in the same car, with sources saying that the pair are an item again.

A source told the publication: “Lily couldn’t stop smiling as she left the theatre, and as she left she got into a car which Michael got into really soon after.”

“Lily was wearing a ring on her engagement finger which of course prompts speculation that she and Michael have either got engaged or married.”

“But it seems that it could be somewhat premature but nonetheless, they are besotted with one another and very, very happy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James rekindles her romance with rocker boyfriend Michael Shuman and prompts engagement rumours as she leaves the theatre wearing a gold ring https://t.co/LzRWk6rlU0 pic.twitter.com/vCQyH4ybq3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 3, 2023

According to The Sun, the actress ended her relationship with the Queens Of The Stone Age musician in February, after growing apart in recent months.

However, the pair were spotted at Glastonbury together during the summer.

The couple were first linked in February 2021 after they were spotted kissing outside a hotel in Suffolk while she filmed What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

They then made their red carpet debut at the Oscars in 2022.