Liam Reardon confirms his relationship status – following stint on Celebs Go Dating

Liam Reardon has confirmed his relationship status, following his stint on Celebs Go Dating.

The 23-year-old split from Millie Court last July, nearly one year after they won Love Island 2021.

The Welsh man then enlisted the help of experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in December.

Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, Liam confirmed his relationship status.

During a Q&A, one of his 997k followers asked: “Are you single?”

The 23-year-old responded: “Yes I very much am. I’m not looking for anyone or anything right now. Happy giving all my time to myself.”

“Second half of last year was a real tough one. Had a great start to this year and really looking forward to a great year with friends/family and working hard towards new things.”

Liam and Millie announced their split back last July after nearly a year together.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the TRND BTY Christmas Bash in November, the Welsh native admitted “there are still a lot of feelings there”.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the Welshman said: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends,” Liam told Goss.ie. “We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing.”

When asked if he regrets ending things with Millie, Liam replied: “No. At that time, I just needed to focus on myself. It was nothing on Millie, she was amazing. She’s such a lovely girl and we were great together. I just needed time on my own to focus on myself.”

The 23-year-old continued: “We were together because we wanted to be together. I’ve seen so many things saying you have to sign a contract to be together for a year, and that’s nonsense. I moved from Wales to live in Essex to be with Millie.”

“I wouldn’t do that for some contract, I did it because I wanted to. It didn’t work out at that time, who knows what the future holds I’m not sure. But for now, we remain friends.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Liam below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)