Liam Payne ‘receives driving ban’ after pleading guilty to speeding in £35k Ford Ranger

Liam Payne has reportedly been banned from driving for six months, after being caught speeding in his £35 thousand pound Ford Ranger.

The former One Direction star was reportedly travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherd’s Bush, west London on February 24.

The 30-year-old was given a £293 fine after pleading guilty to the offence and according to The UK Sun, he has since been handed a six-month driving suspension.

The singer’s case was heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court on October 9, but he was not required to attend it.

In a previous submission to the court, Liam said: “I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.”

In an apparent reference to the court’s request for details of his finances, the father-of-one added: “I am self employed and cannot provide the information at this stage. However I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days.”