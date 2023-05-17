Liam Payne hints at One Direction reunion as he makes HUGE confession

Could a One Direction reunion be on the cards?

Over the years, rumours have sporadically swirled that the fivesome have been set to reunite.

The latest rumour, which went viral last month, was that Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan would reunite for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden – whom they have always been good friends with.

Much to fans’ dismay, the five-strong boyband didn’t reunite for the final episode.

James previously revealed he didn’t want their reunion to be on the show because “hen the day comes for them to reform – or just be seen together – it shouldn’t be in a four of five minute segment on a late night talk show.”

Liam has since reignited rumours that a One Direction reunion is imminent.

In a new TikTok video, the Wolverhampton native is asked: “So when are we gonna see [One Direction] back together?”

Liam, who is newly single following his split from Kate Cassidy, replied: “Urgh, I don’t know, but we just started a new group chat. So…”

The 29-year-old pointed at the camera and shrugged before the reporter chimed in: “Hey, you heard this, man. 1D is back soon.”

Fans flocked to the comments section of the TikTok video to rejoice over the prospect of the band’s reunion, with one writing: “dying x”.

A second said: “BRO A GC FR,” while a third wrote: “my heart cant take anymore”.

The fan-favourite boyband were formed on the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in 2010.

While Matt Cardle ultimately won the programme, One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time.

During their time together, One Direction released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

One year prior, Zayn sensationally left the band to pursue a solo career.