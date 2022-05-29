Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares sweet snaps with fiancé Andre Gray ahead of their Jamaican wedding

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared sweet snaps with her fiancé Andre Gray ahead of their Jamaican wedding.

The Little Mix star and her footballer beau jetted off to the Caribbean island earlier this week, where they will reportedly wed in front of family and friends in an intimate ceremony.

Leigh-Anne took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a photo and a video of her and her husband-to-be as she marked their six year anniversary.

A source told The Sun earlier this week: “Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot.”

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home.”

“The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.”

“Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows,” the insider added.

Leigh-Anne’s bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, who recently performed their final ever gig together, will reportedly attend the wedding with their boyfriends.

Leigh-Anne, 30, and Andre, also 30, have been together since 2016.

The couple got engaged in May 2020, and became first-time parents last August after welcoming twins.