Laurence Fox arrested after police raid his home

Laurence Fox has been arrested after police raided his home in London today.

The 45-year-old, who is the leader of the Reclaim Party, took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to post live footage of police searching his house.

In the video, the former actor can be seen sitting on his couch talking to the camera as there are police officers seen walking around him.

The video was posted on Reclaim Party’s social media accounts, alongside the caption: “Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police.”

In the attached video, Laurence can be heard saying: “Look how many coppers there are around my house.”

In another video also posted on X, Laurence can be heard criticising moves to a “surveillance state”.

His arrest is reportedly linked to a campaign of vigilante attacks on cameras installed around London to enforce the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez), which is opposed by conservatives.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”

The news comes after Laurence was fired by GB News, after Ofcom received nearly 9,000 complaints regarding his on-air comments about journalist Ava Evans.

During an interview with Dan Wootton last week, the former actor called Ava a “little woman”, before asking: “Who’d want to s**g that?”

Ava then took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to react to Laurence’s comments, writing: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t s**g me? I feel physically sick.”

GB News subsequently suspended Laurence, and have since fired him and fellow host Calvin Robinson – who voiced his support for Laurence amid the backlash.

In a statement, GB News said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”