Lauren Goodger splits from Charles Drury – four months after welcoming their first child

Lauren Goodger has split from Charles Drury, just four months after welcoming their first child.

Charles, 24, confirmed their breakup on Instagram after Lauren revealed their daughter Larose was in hospital with a “severe illness”.

He wrote: “Only going to post this once, me & Lauren have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Things must remain civil for the sake of our daughter, Lauren is great mum so when it comes to Larose we both have her best interest at heart so she will still see us both.”

“I’d appreciate if people could stop making themselves busy & putting their 2 pence in as no drama is needed round here,” he added.

Hours later, Lauren told fans she was “sorry” Charles spoke out about their relationship while Larose is in hospital.

She wrote: “I apologise for Charlie talking about our relationship status right now as our daughter is very ill and this is he least of my worries.” [sic]

“I do not wish to comment on the situation at this time as there is so much more to it but my priority is getting my daughter better.”

Earlier in the day, the former TOWIE star wrote on Instagram: “My baby has been in hospital for three days so far with a severe illness.”

“She caught some sort of virus or infection, I think the bronchitis has come back worse. It’s been the hardest two days of my life and me and @CharlesDrury1 have been with her swapping to be with her.”

“So hard to watch your daughter be in hospital with tubes, drips, cannula, especially being held down she doesn’t understand, it’s broken my heart.”

“I have slept on a chair well didn’t sleep for 24 hours. She’s my world and she’s finally on the mend. Thank you @NHSEngland for your help you lovely people. What would we do without you,” she added.

Lauren later posted a selfie with Larose, and confirmed she’s “on the mend”.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in January, just three months after they went public with their romance.