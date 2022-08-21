Lauren Goodger shows off tattoo tribute to late daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger has gotten a tattoo tribute to her late daughter Lorena.

The former TOWIE star’s baby girl sadly died last month, just minutes after she was born.

The 35-year-old has since gotten Lorena’s name inked onto her wrist, alongside a butterfly.

Announcing the death of Lorena in a heartbreaking Instagram post last month, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”

It’s been a very tough few weeks for Lauren. Last month, her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean also tragically passed away following a horrific car crash in Turkey.

Earlier this month, Lauren was taken to the hospital following an incident which occurred after her baby daughter Lorena’s funeral, which left her with a broken eye socket.

Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later released on bail.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week to break her silence on her recent tragedies, Lauren wrote: “Just want to say thank you to everyone for all the love & support in this horrendous terrible whirlwind in my life the last few weeks! I do read your messages thank you.”

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost but I’ve also gained some values in this awful heartbroken time… Some new friends and becomes closer to my current ones & some family… It really has shown me who is meant to be in my life and I love each and everyone of you thank you…”

“I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some life long lessons how ever hard it’s been… I asked Lorena when I had her at home the night before her funeral ‘Please guide me, please let my life lead the path it’s meant to be & give me strength & courage.’”

Lauren, who also shares one-year-old daughter Larose with Charles, continued: “And a lot changed instantly and I trust her, she is making my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you’re always with me always and I know you’ve cleared out and made way for what’s meant to be.”

“I don’t know why I have no answers, but I have to trust the process. I’ll never ever get over it but I’m learning and Larose is my rock, she has kept me going mentally and physically. I love you so much my special girl.”